Bulgaria: GERB Contemplates Future in Coalition Government

As GERB, one of the two leading parties in Bulgaria, undertakes a comprehensive review of the recent election results, it is also gearing up to formulate its stance on its continued participation in the "assembly." The "assembly" refers to the shake coalition between GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), the parties that garnered significant support following the parliamentary elections earlier this year.

To facilitate this decision-making process, GERB is convening various party structures for discussions. Party members in Sofia are meeting today, the Executive Commission will convene tomorrow, and the National Council of GERB will gather in Veliko Tarnovo on Saturday. Elected mayors, district leaders, and members of the parliamentary group will all be present at this crucial meeting in the historical city.

GERB is currently engaged in a sector-wise analysis of the government's performance, with a specific focus on identifying weaknesses and scrutinizing adherence to commitments and deadlines. The party leadership has been critical of the government's failure to fulfill some of its obligations.

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, weighed in on the matter and commented on the issuance of new debt, emphasizing the need for clear communication with their coalition partners to establish non-negotiable boundaries. The party is resolute in maintaining financial stability and avoiding excessive borrowing that would burden future generations.

Deputy chairman Tomislav Donchev and parliamentary group chair Desislava Atanasova have emphasized the importance of assessing whether there is potential for the government to operate more effectively, signaling a willingness to engage in dialogue. While the political landscape is evolving, GERB remains committed to fulfilling their legislative responsibilities, as vital laws await approval in the coming days.