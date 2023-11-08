Delyan Peevski Assumes Sole Leadership of DPS Parliamentary Group

Politics | November 8, 2023, Wednesday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski Assumes Sole Leadership of DPS Parliamentary Group Peevski (left) and Karadayi (right)

In a brief meeting, the members of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) decided that Delyan Peevski will now serve as the sole chairman of the DPS Parliamentary Group, a position he previously shared with the resigned chairman, Mustafa Karadayi.

Karadayi officially stepped down as DPS chairman, leaving Ahmed Dogan temporarily in charge until the party's conference in February, during which a new chairman will be elected. In a swift response to the decision, the parliamentary group updated its website, removing Karadayi as co-chairman and listing him as a member.

The move signifies a significant shift in the leadership structure of the DPS Parliamentary Group and showcases Peevski's increased role and responsibilities within the party.

