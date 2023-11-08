Prime Minister Denkov Accuses President Radev of Obstruction

In an ongoing dispute, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has accused President Rumen Radev of obstructing his national security duties by refusing to sign the resignation of Plamen Tonchev, the chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Denkov argues that the President's refusal hampers the government's ability to function effectively in matters related to national security. Radev had previously claimed that Denkov sought to assert control over SANS for political purposes, prompting this latest exchange.

Denkov stated, "The president has no right to refuse the requested replacement of the head of SANS. In this way, it prevents me from doing my duties. I should be able to work with the chairman of SANS, but this is not happening at the moment. The head of state must sign the resignation, and he will do it. He has no right to refuse. If he doesn't do it, it means that if something happens in the field of national security in the coming weeks or months, he will be responsible."

Earlier this week, Radev accused Denkov of attempting to exert control over SANS, using it to suppress social protests, and manipulating information to benefit those in power. In response, Denkov provided reasons for Tonchev's requested resignation, citing concerns over the use of SANS to destabilize the electoral process based on a report from SANS deputy Denyo Denev, which led to the cancellation of machine voting during the recent local elections.

The ongoing dispute highlights the power struggle between the government and the presidency, and its implications for national security and political stability.