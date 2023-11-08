Russian Ferry Collided with another Vessel off Bulgaria's Cape Shabla

The ferry "Slavyanin" has collided with another vessel east of Cape Shabla and is currently sailing towards Varna. No one was injured in the incident, and there was no fuel spillage.

"Slavyanin" sails under the flag of the Russian Federation. It transports gas in railway tanks from Russia to Bulgaria, and after its stay in Varna it left for the Caucasus.

The ship that hit it sails under the flag of Palau. It fled the scene of the accident and is currently sailing towards the Bosphorus, where the Turkish authorities are already waiting for it.

After the collision, "Slavyanin" was punctured, three ballast tanks were flooded, but the engine room was not damaged. Although with a slight tilt, it returns to Varna on its own.

According to unconfirmed information, the incident happened around 3 o'clock

The ferry was built in 1984. It has been sailing on the Varna-Caucasus line for about 10 years, transporting rail tankers. It is not clear what it was doing near Shabla/Tyulenovo, because the line to the Caucasus, which is relatively small against the background of Novorossiysk port, is in a straight line in an eastern direction directly across the Black Sea.