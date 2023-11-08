Lack of Quorum Delays Parliamentary Session as GERB and DPS Withdraw

The first parliamentary session following the local elections was abruptly halted due to a lack of quorum. Notably, this setback wasn't confined to GERB members; deputies from the DPS party also refrained from entering the chamber. This anticipated turn of events followed Boyko Borissov's announcement during the election campaign that he would signal his "assembly" partners by withdrawing his deputies on the eve of the 2024 budget deliberation.

The situation escalated after Borissov accused "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) of colluding with "Vazrazhdane" and BSP during the elections. As a result, today's session included only Rosen Zhelyazkov from GERB, who led the meeting, while DPS deputies stayed in their rooms but did not enter the hall.

MPs from "We Continue the Change" also refrained from registering due to the extremely low quorum resulting from GERB's absence. As a result, there is a risk that laws proposed by the opposition will pass because of the low quorum.

Despite attempts to reconvene and register members, Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov ultimately closed the meeting with just 67 registered individuals.

Challenging times and the absence of a coalition agreement present a complex political landscape. WCC leader, Kiril Petkov, called upon fellow MPs to return to work and urged them to prioritize the budget. He also acknowledged the discomfort GERB experienced due to their local election results.

Hristo Ivanov, leader of DB, stressed the need for a ruling agreement, emphasizing that all parties aspire to it. However, he acknowledged the challenges of reaching an agreement and stressed the importance of moving forward, focusing on national issues and overcoming difficulties.

Regarding Borissov's request for a government reshuffle in March, Ivanov highlighted that such changes require the consent of rotating prime ministers Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel.