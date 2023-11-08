Bulgarian Opposition Parties Unite for Second No-Confidence Vote Against Government

In a united effort, "Vazrazhdane," the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Is Such A People" (TISP), and independent MP Radostin Vassilev have submitted a second vote of no confidence against the "Denkov-Gabriel" government, citing defense and national security concerns. The opposition alleges that the government has failed to provide stability, peace, and effective border control.

Atanas Zafirov of the BSP expressed concerns about the state of Bulgaria's border fence with Turkey and the government's inability to address security issues effectively. He emphasized that the government's goal of entering the Schengen area appeared as distant as ever. The opposition also criticized the insufficient number of border police officers and growing personnel shortages in the armed forces.

This move follows the previous vote of no confidence against the government, which focused on energy sector policies and was rejected. The opposition remains committed to holding the government accountable and will submit an alternative budget. BSP leader Kornelia Ninova emphasized the need for addressing critical issues like tax laws and the budget.

Ninova also commented on the resignation of Mustafa Karadayi, stating that the BSP does not interfere in the internal processes of other parties, respecting their right to handle internal matters independently.