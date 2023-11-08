Heavy Metal Legend Bruce Dickinson with a Concert in Bulgaria This Month
The British singer Bruce Dickinson included Bulgaria in his world tour, the Fest Team reports. He will come to Sofia to present his new solo album "The Mandrake Project". His concert will be on July 16, 2024 in the "Arena Sofia Hall, Stolichen Kolodrum".
Tickets for the concert of one of the most characteristic vocalists in the history of heavy metal go on pre-sale for Fest Club members on November 8 at 12 p.m. on ticketstation.bg, and on general sale on November 10, again at 12 p.m. The organizers announced that they will be priced from BGN 77 to BGN 120.
In September, one of the most memorable vocalists of the legendary band Iron Maiden announced an upcoming solo album and tour dates in Latin America, and shortly after that he announced that he will also go through Europe. In addition to Bulgaria, he will also include Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Great Britain, Romania, Poland and other European countries in his world tour.
Dickinson's album "The Mandrake Project" will be released in early 2024, and the first single from it will be "Afterglow of Ragnarok". The song will be released on December 1st on a collectible 7-inch LP, accompanied by an eight-page comic. The single also features Dickinson's original solo demo version of the song "If Eternity Should Fail", which first appeared on Iron Maiden's 2015 album "The Book Of Souls".
The full list of European dates for Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project European Tour:
May 18 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
May 19 - O2 Academy, Manchester, UK
May 21 - Arena, Swansea, UK
May 23 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
May 24 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
May 26 - L'Olympia, Paris, FRANCE
May 28 - 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND
May 29 - De Oosterpoort, Groningen, HOLLAND
June 1 - Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY
June 3 - Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA
June 5-8 - Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND *
June 5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN *
June 9 - Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY
June 16 - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY
June 17 - Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY
June 19-22 - Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK *
June 24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY *
June 25 - Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY
June 27-30 - Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE *
June 30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
July 3-6 - Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY *
July 5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome, Rome, ITALY *
July 6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, ITALY *
July 9 - E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY
July 13 - Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA
July 16 - Arena Sofia, Sofia, BULGARIA
July 19 - Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY
*festival participations
