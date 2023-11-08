Space Wars: Israel Shot Down a Houthi Missile from Beyond the Atmosphere (VIDEO)

Israel was pushed to the ends of the Earth for the first time last week.

Last Tuesday, it was announced that the Arrow missile defense system had for the first time shot down a ballistic missile, in this case fired at Israel by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Israel Defense Forces said air force systems tracked the missile's trajectory and intercepted it "at the most appropriate operational time and place."

According to the British Daily Telegraph, the missile was intercepted outside the Earth's atmosphere.

חיל האוויר חושף: יירוט טיל קרקע-קרקע ע"י מערכת ההגנה של טיל "חץ" pic.twitter.com/DDUGsPy4gq — מעריב אונליין (@MaarivOnline) November 2, 2023

This is the third operation targeting Israel and there will be more, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said in a televised statement. Sari said the attacks would continue until "Israeli aggression" stops, referring to the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After an initial warning of a possible "hostile intrusion by aircraft" sent residents of the tourist resort of Eilat seeking refuge last Tuesday, Israel's military said its "systems have identified an aerial target approaching Israeli territory".

The Arrow system was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries in collaboration with the Israeli and US defense institutions and is considered one of the most advanced ballistic missile defense technologies in the world.

Arrow also intercepted a long-range Hamas rocket launch from Gaza over the Negev desert on Saturday night.

It was reported to be the first Houthi missile to reach Israeli territory.