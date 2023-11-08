COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 301 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 8, 2023, Wednesday // 09:52
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 301 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 301, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,967 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.1 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 446 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 51 new arrivals in medical facilities.

243 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,281,162 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,563 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,526 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,706,801 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,574 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,325,299 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
