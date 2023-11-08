Weather in Bulgaria: Cold and Heavy Rain Today

In the morning hours, it will be foggy in places in the lowlands and plains, and rain will begin in the northwestern regions, which will cover almost the entire country by the end of the day. The minimum temperatures today will be between 8°C and 13°C, and the maximum - from 13°C in places in northwestern Bulgaria to 23-25°C in the southeastern regions of the country.

Warning for significant precipitation with amounts up to 35 l/sq. m is in effect in most areas of the western half of the country, while in the central and eastern areas it will be dangerously windy with northwest wind gusts up to nearly 80 km/h.

Fog will also form over the Black Sea in the morning, and rain will begin in the northern regions in the afternoon, which will also cover the southern regions later in the evening and overnight on Thursday. The maximum temperatures will be from 20°C to 24°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Rainfall is expected in the mountains, mainly in the afternoon hours, significant in the massifs of Western Bulgaria. As the wind shifts from the northwest, colder air will move in and temperatures will drop rapidly, with the rain/snow line dropping to around 1,500 meters by evening. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 14°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

In the coming days, it will be foggy again in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to normal for mid-November. On the night of Saturday, rain will begin in many areas of the country, and will continue during the day, in some significant places. Temperatures will be within wide limits. Precipitation is also expected on Sunday.