Bulgarian Politician Mustafa Karadayi Resigns as Chairman of DPS

Mustafa Karadayi has resigned as chairman of the DPS (Dvijenie za Prava i Svobodi/Movement for Rights and Freedoms), "24 Chasa" reports, citing unofficial sources from the Movement.

DPS did not comment on the information to BNT, but reported that a party meeting is currently being held.

Epicenter.bg states that Ahmed Dogan will become the chairman of the DPS until the party's conference in February 2024.

Since October 16, MP Delyan Peevski has been co-chairman of the DPS parliamentary group. He shared the post with the previous leader of the party, Mustafa Karadayi.

The reasons for this surprising move by Karadayi, which was however predicted by his fellow party members, are not clear.

On his birthday, the honorary chairman of DPS, Ahmed Dogan, wished him moderation in his personal life and in politics, which many interpreted as a yellow card from his side to the leader.