Train Killed Two People in Bulgaria

Two workers of the National Railway Infrastructure Company died after being run over by a locomotive of a private carrier, the Ministry of the Interior told BNT.

They were cutting bushes and branches. As a result of the noise, they probably didn't hear the approaching train. An investigation has begun, the Ministry of the Interior is assisting. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov.

The accident took place in the area of the Stock Bazaar "Iliyanci" in Sofia.