Train Killed Two People in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | November 7, 2023, Tuesday // 16:51
Bulgaria: Train Killed Two People in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Two workers of the National Railway Infrastructure Company died after being run over by a locomotive of a private carrier, the Ministry of the Interior told BNT.

They were cutting bushes and branches. As a result of the noise, they probably didn't hear the approaching train. An investigation has begun, the Ministry of the Interior is assisting. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov.

The accident took place in the area of the Stock Bazaar "Iliyanci" in Sofia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, sofia, Ministry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria