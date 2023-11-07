Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Issues with Stryker Vehicles Decision

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has reassured the public that there are no issues surrounding the decision on the Stryker vehicles project in Bulgaria. His statement comes in response to concerns raised during the election campaign by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who questioned the project's approval without the National Assembly's decision.

Tagarev explained that the Council of Ministers had already approved one of the contracts related to the Stryker project. Several contracts are involved in the initiative, and once the Council approves the project for investment expenditure, they plan to swiftly sign the contract, which will subsequently require ratification by the National Assembly. Tagarev noted that leading politicians have publicly declared their intent to adopt the project once they return after the elections.

Todor Tagarev anticipates the contract to be finalized in December, marking a significant step forward in the Stryker vehicle project.