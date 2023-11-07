Day 622 of the Invasion of Ukraine: No Elections as long as the Country is at War says Zelensky

Day 622 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

There will be no elections in Ukraine while the country is at war, Volodymyr Zelensky said this las night.

In his regular video address, the Ukrainian president urged his compatriots that it is not appropriate to divert efforts from defense and survival to political disputes while Russia still occupies nearly 20 percent of Ukraine's territory.

Reuters reports that holding elections is precluded by law from martial law, but Zelensky has come under pressure to allow a legal change, including from influential US senators.

The EC intends to recommend the start of negotiations with Ukraine for EU membership

The European Commission will recommend that the EU start membership negotiations with Ukraine, Reuters reported. The Agency refers to senior representatives of the Union.

The recommendation is expected to be contained in the progress report of the candidate countries, which will be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supported Ukraine's desire to start negotiations in a speech to EU ambassadors:

"The best way to give prosperity and stability to Ukraine in the medium and long term is, of course, EU membership. Just think about it - to restore Ukraine, Europe is the answer. To further strengthen Ukrainian democracy, the answer is Europe. To protect Ukraine from future intervention, the answer is Europe. And it is very important to say that the reverse is also true. In a world where weight and size matter, it is strongly in Europe's geostrategic interests to our union will be completed. With over 500 million people to live in a free, democratic and prosperous EU. So history is calling us again and Your Excellencies, it is our generation that must answer it."

Kyiv is investigating a former deputy defense minister for corruption

Ukraine is investigating two Ukrainian defense officials for embezzling several million euros to buy low-quality armored vests, AFP reported, citing the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

Those under investigation are a former deputy minister of defense and one of his associates, BTA clarifies. Their names were not released. It is suspected that they ordered protective equipment from abroad that was of insufficient quality by paying the full amount for the order in advance without following the quality control procedure. As a result, Ukrainian forces received poor-quality body armor that could not be used on the battlefield without putting people's lives at risk, investigators said.

The two investigated for embezzlement of state funds worth 6 million euros are in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty. This case is a new chapter in a more global investigation into the supply of poor-quality ammunition to Ukrainian forces, worth a total of €36 million.

Russia has withdrawn from a treaty balancing arms in Europe

Russia formally withdrew on Tuesday from a key post-Cold War security treaty designed to de-escalate potential conflicts between East and West, in the latest sign of growing tensions between Russia and NATO.

"At 00:00 on November 7, 2023, the procedure for withdrawing Russia from the CFE (Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe) was completed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Thus, the international legal document, the validity of which was suspended by the country us back in 2007, it finally became history for us".

The 1990 treaty, concluded at the end of the Cold War and signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, limited the deployment of military equipment to maintain the military balance between NATO and the countries of the then Warsaw Pact.

Russia suspended its participation in the treaty in 2007 and its active participation in 2015.

In May 2023, at the start of the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree denouncing the pact, drawing condemnation from NATO for "undermining Euro-Atlantic security".

"The CFE Treaty was concluded at the end of the Cold War, when it seemed possible to form a new architecture of global and European security based on cooperation, and appropriate attempts were made," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

However, the United States' moves to expand NATO have led the alliance's countries to "openly circumvent" the group's restrictions, the ministry added. "In this way, CFE in its original form lost touch with reality," they admit in Moscow.

The CFE is one of the 10 most important treaties since the end of the Cold War. It created a lower-level balance of conventional (non-nuclear) armed forces of the NATO and Warsaw Pact countries and limited the possibility of massing of conventional armed forces on the line of contact between the two blocs. Thus, the danger of a surprise attack and the conduct of large-scale offensive actions in Europe was reduced.

Zaluzhnyi’s adviser died. Someone gave him a grenade, which exploded

The assistant to the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gennady Chastyakov, died as a result of a grenade explosion at his home in the village of Chayki, near Kyiv, "Unian" reported. VSU commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed that the explosive device was hidden in a present for Chastyakov's birthday.

"Indescribable pain and heavy loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally. Today, under tragic circumstances on his birthday in a family circle, my assistant and close friend Major Gennady Chastyakov died. An unknown explosive device exploded in one of the gifts. Gennady had a wife and four children. My deepest condolences to the family," announced Zaluzhnyi.

Chastyakov's wife and Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko later provided details of the incident. Chastyakov returned home with gifts from colleagues, which he began to show to his relatives.

"He took out a box containing grenades and showed one of them to his son. It was a new Western-style grenade. The son took the grenade in his hands and began to twist the ring. His father took the ammunition from the child and pulled the ring, which caused the tragic explosion," says Klimenko.

The police found Chastyakov's colleague who gave him the gift, his office was searched, where two similar grenades were seized.

During the past 24 hours, 78 frontline battles were fought between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers. The battles near Avdiivka - a key city of military-strategic importance, which Russia has been trying to capture since 2014 - are particularly fierce.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, the Russians carried out 16 airstrikes, and conducted 54 attacks with rocket systems for salvo fire against the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

"There have been deaths and injuries among the civilian population as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks. Damage has been caused to residential buildings and other objects of the civil infrastructure."

Specifically, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Novomykhailovka and Rivneopol, Donetsk region; Novodarovka, Zaporizhzhia Region; Berislav and Ivanovka, Kherson region.

Ukraine put into serial production its analog of the Iranian Shahed drones, which fly 1000 kilometers

Ukraine has put into serial production kamikaze drones, which are an analog of the Iranian "Shahed" dones. Defense forces are already ordering these strike drones for their operations. This was said by the General Director of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin in an interview with the publication "Ikonomicheska Pravda".

He confirms that Ukrainian drones capable of traveling 1,000 kilometers and exploding are already being mass-produced. Smetanin points out that the project in question is implemented jointly with foreign partners.

“I won't tell you exactly where for security reasons. The main thing is that they fly and explode, and the VSU orders them. That's great," he said.

According to him, Ukraine already has a sufficient number of state and private manufacturers that create both analogs of the "Shahed" and more powerful designs.

"We have an analog of the Shaheds, there are also more powerful models, because the Shaheds do not fly at such a great distance. Now we are focused on the production of more complex and expensive projects with high characteristics," explains Smetanin.

According to him, the record for combat range of Ukrainian drones is approximately 1000 kilometers.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fyodorov said that in 2023, the production of Ukrainian drones will increase more than 100 times compared to last year.

Over 1,700 cultural sites in Ukraine have suffered from the war

In Ukraine, 1,711 objects of cultural infrastructure were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

The cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damage in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the city of Kyiv, reports the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The largest group of cultural objects that suffered damage or were destroyed were club facilities, which made up 49% of the total number of cultural infrastructure objects that suffered damage.

A total of 844 clubs, 603 libraries, 133 art schools, 100 museums and galleries, 31 theater buildings, cinemas and philharmonic halls were damaged or destroyed.

Objects of cultural infrastructure are affected in 262 territorial communities (17.8% of the total number of territorial communities), in particular in the regions of Donetsk (83%), Sumy (53%), Kharkiv (52%), Chernihiv (46%) ), Kherson (43%), Luhansk (42%), Mykolaiv (42%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (26%), Dnipropetrovsk (19%), Zhytomyr (12%), Odesa (8%), Khmelnytskyi (8%), Cherkasy (5%), Lviv (4%), Vinnytsia (3%), Transcarpathia (2%), Poltava (2%) and in the capital Kyiv itself.

The Ministry notes that as of the end of October 2023, almost the entire territory of Luhansk Oblast and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk Oblasts remain temporarily occupied by the Russians. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects affected.

