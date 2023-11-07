Sofia: Aggressive Tram Driver with Positive Drug Test Flees Accident

Society » INCIDENTS | November 7, 2023, Tuesday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Sofia: Aggressive Tram Driver with Positive Drug Test Flees Accident Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

In Sofia, an anonymous driver contacted Nova TV, recounting a recent traffic accident involving a tram and a Road Assistance car. The collision left the tram driver fleeing the scene, exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Following the incident, the police arrived on-site to conduct alcohol and drug tests on the public transport driver, which revealed a positive drug test.

The accident victim described the incident, stating that a tram approached rapidly from behind, causing damage to his car's side mirror. The tram driver stopped briefly to fix his mirror and then left the scene. When the accident victim later caught up with the tram, the driver began making obscene gestures.

Admitting to a minor violation on his part for crossing the tram tracks, the driver explained that people were near the pavement, and swerving to the right would have put them in danger.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the incident, stating that the tram driver initially believed there was no damage and continued the route. However, upon realizing there was an issue, he called the traffic police after returning to the 'Krasna Polyana' depot.

The accident investigation found the car driver at fault, but the tram driver's drug test indicated residual amphetamines in his blood. Consequently, the tram driver had his license revoked.

