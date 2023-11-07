Loser of Mayoral Elections in Sofia Cannot Accept Defeat

Vanya Grigorova, who lost the runoff in the local elections in Sofia, blamed the results on the leaders of GERB Boyko Borissov and "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov. According to her, it was they who helped the candidate of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" ("Spasi Sofia") Vasil Terziev to win the second round of the vote. She stressed to bTV that she has not yet come to terms with the loss and will only accept it when the court makes its decision.

"If Vasil Terziev becomes mayor, it will have happened with the ‘rape’ of Boyko Borissov and the passive support of Kostadin Kostadinov," she said, recalling the words of the GERB leader, who after the end of election day announced that he had ‘raped’ his party to support Terziev. Before that, he changed his mind several times about which of the two candidates to support. The leader of "Vazrazhdane" called his supporters not to vote in the runoff.

Grigorova added that experts are still preparing the complaint that will be submitted to the court, which will challenge the results of the vote.

She explained her decisive victory in the Roma community by the fact that she had campaigned in the "Filipovtsi", "Fakulteta" and "Hristo Botev" neighborhoods. Grigorova was unable to explain how GERB candidate Anton Hekimyan managed to win the Roma votes in the first round.