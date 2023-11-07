Israel ready for "Small Breaks" in the Fighting

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that Israel is willing to consider "small tactical pauses" in the fighting in Gaza but firmly rejected the possibility of a ceasefire. This comes amid intensifying Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military claiming to target infrastructure linked to the radical group Hamas.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has sharply criticized the increasing number of Palestinian casualties and called for an immediate ceasefire in the region. The latest developments have raised concerns over the humanitarian situation and the safety of civilians.

Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that these tactical pauses could serve to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid or allow for the evacuation of hostages held by Hamas fighters. He also asserted that Israel would assume responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip after the conflict's conclusion.

"I think Israel will be in charge of the overall security situation for an indefinite period of time because we see what happens when it is not. We have an explosion of terror by Hamas on a scale that we cannot imagine," Netanyahu emphasized.

The Israeli military reported that ground troops are already deployed "deep inside Gaza City." Several Hamas commanders have been killed in the past 24 hours, including two responsible for mass killings in Israel on October 7. Additionally, numerous entrances to underground tunnels were destroyed, with many located near schools, hospitals, and humanitarian sites. The military also found a facility near a mosque that had platforms for launching rockets.

According to Palestinian health authorities controlled by Hamas, the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the conflict has exceeded 10,000 people, with over 4,000 of them being children. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decried the situation, describing Gaza as a "graveyard for children." He criticized both Israel and Hamas for targeting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, religious sites, and UN bases. Guterres also condemned the use of civilians as human shields and indiscriminate rocket fire against Israel.

In the face of these developments, the UN Security Council convened to discuss a resolution on the ongoing conflict. However, no consensus was reached, and discussions continued for more than two hours.

In a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, they discussed the fate of hostages held by Hamas, the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the possibility of implementing tactical pauses in the conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the international community remains concerned about the escalating violence and its devastating impact on civilians in the region.