Who Voted for Terziev and Grigorova?

Gallup International Balkan has conducted a detailed analysis of the voting profiles in the second round of Sofia's local elections, revealing distinct demographic preferences among Vasil Terziev and Vanya Grigorova's supporters.

In Sofia, the breakdown of the vote by age group shows that younger and middle-aged people leaned more towards Vasil Terziev. Terziev received over 80% of the vote from graduates, whereas Grigorova's support from this group was around ten percentage points lower.

As anticipated, Vanya Grigorova garnered more support among older voters. The contrast in the profiles of the two candidates is noticeable but not extreme. Working individuals constituted a slightly larger share of Terziev's supporters, while a significant portion of Grigorova's voters included pensioners.

A slightly higher preference for Vanya Grigorova was observed among female voters, with nearly 60% of women supporting her, while Terziev's female voter base was slightly smaller.

Notably, over 70% of Terziev's votes came from the WCC-DB-SS coalition, while the BSP supporters constituted just over a third of Grigorova's voter base, underscoring Grigorova's image as a candidate with a more protest-oriented, non-partisan focus.

The analysis also reveals that around two-thirds of those who voted for "Vazrazhdane" in the first round turned out for the runoff, with a significant majority of them supporting Grigorova. In total, more than 20,000 votes for Grigorova in the second round came from "Vazrazhdane" supporters. The number of GERB votes might be even higher, as many likely shifted their support from Hekimyan to Grigorova, accounting for a substantial portion of the refusals to announce their vote in the exit poll.

Approximately half of Vili Lilkov's supporters participated in the runoff, with Terziev holding a notable advantage among them. It's worth noting that many in this group chose the "I do not support anyone" option. A similar pattern emerged among GERB supporters in Sofia, further illustrating the intriguing dynamics of the local elections.

In the end, the voting patterns in Sofia's mayoral race offer a compelling glimpse into the diverse demographics and shifting preferences among the electorate.

The exit poll of "Gallup International Balkan" was commissioned by "Nova Broadcasting Group", the Bulgarian National Television, the Bulgarian National Radio and "Investor.bg"