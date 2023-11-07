No Mercy: Ukrainian Special Forces Kill ‘Wagner’ Mercenaries in Sudan

World » UKRAINE | November 7, 2023, Tuesday // 08:17
Bulgaria: No Mercy: Ukrainian Special Forces Kill ‘Wagner’ Mercenaries in Sudan Kyrylo Budanov

The Kyiv Post published two videos showing Ukrainian special forces chasing PMC Wagner mercenaries in... Sudan, Central Africa.

According to a media source from the GUR - the service of subordination to the mythical General Kyrylo Budanov - an operation is currently underway in this African country to "cleanse PMC Wagner, their local terrorists and Russian special services".

"The footage is very likely to show the work of special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the source said, avoiding further comment.

The videos were filmed "over the past two weeks" in a city in Sudan.

One of the videos was shot at night. It shows Ukrainian special forces "cleaning" a surrounded building and eliminating the Putinists defending it. Several explosions brightly illuminate the night streets.

The second video was shot during the day on the streets of a densely populated city. It shows spectacular fires and explosions. It is difficult to identify Ukrainian military personnel in the footage.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, wagner, Sudan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria