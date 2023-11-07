No Mercy: Ukrainian Special Forces Kill ‘Wagner’ Mercenaries in Sudan

The Kyiv Post published two videos showing Ukrainian special forces chasing PMC Wagner mercenaries in... Sudan, Central Africa.

According to a media source from the GUR - the service of subordination to the mythical General Kyrylo Budanov - an operation is currently underway in this African country to "cleanse PMC Wagner, their local terrorists and Russian special services".

"The footage is very likely to show the work of special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the source said, avoiding further comment.

???? EXCLUSIVE: Videos Show Ukrainian Special Forces 'Cleaning Up' Wagner Fighters in Sudan



One of the videos purportedly shows Ukrainian operatives stalking the streets of the African city and engaging Wagner fighters at close range with RPGs. pic.twitter.com/wD5noCk3Kt — KyivPost (@KyivPost) November 6, 2023

The videos were filmed "over the past two weeks" in a city in Sudan.

One of the videos was shot at night. It shows Ukrainian special forces "cleaning" a surrounded building and eliminating the Putinists defending it. Several explosions brightly illuminate the night streets.

The second video was shot during the day on the streets of a densely populated city. It shows spectacular fires and explosions. It is difficult to identify Ukrainian military personnel in the footage.