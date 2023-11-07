COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 366 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 366, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,693 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.91 percent.

Eight patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 476 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 91 new arrivals in medical facilities.

315 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,280,919 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,510 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,021 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,705,275 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,569 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,324,998 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.