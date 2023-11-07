Hamas is Holding Two Bulgarian Hostages in Gaza
There are two hostages of Bulgarian origin held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announced Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel.
During yesterday's visit to Israel, Gabriel and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov spoke with families of abductees in Gaza, from whom they learned that two people of Bulgarian origin were among the abductees.
Bulgaria is currently working with Israel for their release.
"This is the information we can share, we continue in coordination with the State of Israel and with the negotiating parties to do everything necessary to get the hostages released", Gabriel said.
The government will not announce any other information on the case in order to preserve the safety of the kidnapped Bulgarians, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said.
