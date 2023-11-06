Sofia's Mayoral Race Continues: Grigorova Refuses to Concede

In the wake of a closely contested mayoral race in Sofia, Vanya Grigorova, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) candidate, is set to challenge the election of Vasil Terziev as the city's mayor. Despite the preliminary results indicating a narrow margin of victory for Terziev, Grigorova and her team remain resolute in their quest for a more detailed examination of the electoral process.

Addressing the public, Grigorova expressed her unwavering optimism, emphasizing that hope remains alive for her supporters. She cited the proximity of the vote margin, estimated to be between 3,000 to 5,000 votes, as a significant factor in her decision to contest the results. Grigorova also stressed her commitment to adhering to the legal process and respecting the court's judgment.

Grigorova highlighted the substantial increase in her support between the first and second rounds of voting, suggesting that the actual growth may even be higher than reported. During the campaign, her team faced numerous challenges, battling not only against the Terziev-led "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and "Spasi Sofia" coalitions but also against the resources, influence, and organizational prowess of the former ruling party, GERB.

One striking aspect of the election results is that Grigorova led in 13 out of the 24 districts in Sofia. These areas encompass a significant portion of the city's residential neighborhoods, demonstrating the broad appeal of her campaign and the hope she inspired in many Sofians for positive change.

Ivan Takov, the chairman of BSP - Sofia, underscored their commitment to ensuring the integrity of the election process, stating, "For us, the elections are not over." Takov emphasized the importance of reviewing the results meticulously, including examining each section and protocol. Their goal is to ensure that victory is not wrongfully claimed by any party, and they are prepared to contest the election results within the bounds of the legal framework.

In a separate development, Blagovest Kirilov, who previously served as the deputy minister of e-governance, voiced concerns about the authenticity of the voting machines used during the election. He raised questions about the validation process and the trustworthiness of the generated hashcodes, suggesting that issues with authentication could potentially affect the accuracy of the results.

Kirilov also pointed to potential discrepancies in the handling of election protocols, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of these documents. The integrity of the electoral process, including the use of voting machines and the transparency of protocol handling, is paramount to the BSP's legal challenge to the election results.

As the legal challenge unfolds, Vanya Grigorova and her team are committed to exploring every avenue available to ensure a just and accurate determination of the election's outcome. The impending legal battle casts a shadow over the election and underscores the significance of election integrity and transparency.