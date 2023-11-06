New Sofia Mayor Pledges a Corruption-Free Future

In a press conference following his victory in the Sofia mayoral race, Vasil Terziev outlined his plans to govern with a focus on the public interest, combat corruption, and rebuild trust in the municipal government. Terziev, representing "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia," thanked his supporters and partners, stressing his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.

Terziev's campaign pledges included securing the mayoral seat in Sofia, ensuring strong representation among regional mayors, and maintaining a stable presence in the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC). Following the runoff elections, WCC-DB and "Spasi Sofia" now hold 19 out of 24 district mayors in Sofia and have the largest group of 23 councilors in the municipal council.

In his first press conference as mayor-elect, Terziev emphasized the need for responsible governance, transparency, and proactive citizen engagement. He pledged to actively fight corruption and clientelism, ensuring that public funds are allocated efficiently. Terziev is determined to lead Sofia with a focus on the public interest, actively involving citizens and businesses in decision-making processes.

"We can promise you that we will work extremely responsibly and motivated during these four years to make what we promised happen," Terziev stated. He concluded his remarks by assuring the citizens that he would be the mayor for all of Sofia.

The press conference also featured key members of Terziev's team, including Boris Bonev, the leader of the lists for municipal councilors of WCC-DB and "Spasi Sofia," and co-chairmen of WCC-DB, Kiril Petkov, Hristo Ivanov, and Atanas Atanasov. Bonev celebrated the victory as "a crushing defeat of the previous model" in Sofia, referring to the long-standing rule of the GERB party.

While emphasizing that they would adopt a constructive approach in the Municipal Council, Bonev noted that they would not compromise their principles or values in partnerships. Kiril Petkov highlighted the impressive increase in the number of mayoral seats in Sofia, emphasizing the trust placed in their association by right-wing voters and their successes in other cities like Varna, Pazardzhik, and Blagoevgrad.

Vasil Terziev, a successful entrepreneur and co-founder of the software company "Telerik," overcame criticism related to his family's historical connections to the communist State Security (DS) during his campaign. In the first round of the election, Terziev secured 31.8% support, while Vanya Grigorova, his opponent, received 21.6% of the votes.