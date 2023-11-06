“We Continue the Change” thanked Boyko Borissov for the Victory in Sofia

"We should also thank the other right-wing voters, outside our coalition."

This was said by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) Kiril Petkov. He admitted that the support of GERB leader Boyko Borissov also played a role, although according to sociologists, most of the party's voters supported Vanya Grigorova, the candidate of the left.

"The people who voted for right-wing Sofia made that difference," Petkov said, adding "Blue Sofia" as well.

The difference between the candidates of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Vasil Terziev and BSP's Vanya Grigorova is only a few thousand votes.

According to Petkov, the change is slow, but it is an irreversible process.

The new mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, said that he will be the mayor of all Sofians, including those who did not vote for him.

"Now the more difficult part is ahead - to show that, in addition to winning elections, we can also govern with dignity, transparency, and great responsibility.

We understand how much each of you expects from us. To see that it can be different.

We don't believe in small people, we believe in people with big dreams. To be able to restore trust. People should believe that the municipality is their partner and works for them. We will wage a very active fight against corruption, abuses and clientelism".

This is what Terziev also said.

According to the leader of the municipal list, Boris Bonev, there is a "real political earthquake" in Sofia and a crushing victory over the previous model. Unlike Petkov, he stated that the victory in Sofia was not due to Borissov's support and was won with his own efforts and a lot of work.