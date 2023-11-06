Day 621 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin is preparing to Rule until At Least 2030

Day 621 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Five injured in Russian strikes in Odesa, the building of an over a hundred-year-old museum was damaged

Ukraine 's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade says 19 of its servicemen have been killed in a Russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region

Putin is preparing to rule until at least 2030

Borrell called on the events in the Middle East not to lead to a decline in support for Ukraine

Russia to carry on voluntary oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until yearend

More than 200 people have been arrested for the unrest in Dagestan



Five people were injured in the Russian strikes in Odesa last night, they were hospitalized.

The building of the Odesa National Art Museum was damaged, Reuters reported.

In a few hours, the museum will turn 124 years old, its deputy director Alexandra Kovalchuk wrote on Facebook, as quoted by Ukrinform.

On the eve of November 6, the Russians "congratulated" our architectural monument with a rocket that fell nearby, Oleg Kiper, governor of Odesa region, said on Telegram.

A huge hole was left on the street near the museum from the rocket strike, and according to the city authorities, one person was injured there.

The invaders attacked the art museum in #Odesa at night. A special commission determines the degree of damage to the exhibits. pic.twitter.com/Q5klUtjksD — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 6, 2023

Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade says 19 of its servicemen have been killed in a Russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade reported that 19 of its servicemen were killed in a Russian missile strike in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform reported.

"A rocket strike by an insidious enemy took the lives of 19 servicemen from the 128th separate mountain assault brigade from the Transcarpathian region. A thorough investigation is being carried out of all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Until it is over, we ask you not to spread unverified, and often false, information," the brigade said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It was distributed in connection with reports that appeared yesterday about many Ukrainian servicemen killed in a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. At the time of the attack, they were participating in an Artillery Day ceremony. The Internet portal "Ukrainska Pravda" reported more than 20 people killed, and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed that a "tragedy" had occurred, but did not give details about the number of victims.

Putin is preparing to rule until at least 2030

Vladimir Putin has decided to run for president in March, a move that would see him stay in power until at least 2030, Reuters reported, citing six sources.

The agency, quoted by BTA, notes that the head of the Kremlin believes that he must lead Russia through the most dangerous period in decades.

Putin, who succeeded Boris Yeltsin as president in 1999, has already been president longer than any other Russian ruler since (Soviet leader) Joseph Stalin, surpassing even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure, Reuters recalled.

On October 7, Putin turned 71 years old.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said news of Putin's decision was already spreading and that his advisers were preparing for Putin's campaign and election.

For Putin, who according to opinion polls enjoys the approval of 80% of Russians, the election is a formality if he runs: with the support of the state and state media, and in the almost complete absence of public dissent, he is certain to win. Reuters notes.

"The decision has been made - he will run," said one of the sources familiar with the planning. The prepared announcement of the news will appear within a few weeks, adds another source, who confirmed a publication from last month's Kommersant newspaper.

A third confirmed that a decision had been made and that Putin's advisers were preparing. Three other sources also say the decision has been made: Putin will run.

Although many foreign diplomats, spies and officials say they expect Putin to remain in power for the rest of his life, there has so far been no concrete confirmation of his plans to run for president in March.

"Russia is facing the combined power of the West, which is so great that significant change would not be appropriate," one of the agency's sources said.

Putin has not made any announcements that he will run for another term and no campaign has yet been announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.

Borrell called on the events in the Middle East not to lead to a decline in support for Ukraine

The High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security of the European Union, Josep Borrell, called for the events in the Middle East not to lead to a decline in support for Ukraine.

In a speech to the annual conference of Community ambassadors, he stressed that the Union's values were at stake if support did not continue:

"You know that Russia's losses are significant, but it can recover its strength. It is ready to sacrifice more men and equipment without caring at all what the cost of human life is. Before Putin, Stalin also believed that quantitative accumulation lead to qualitative changes and so life has neither meaning nor value. What may be intolerable as losses for Ukraine is probably tolerable for Russia in the short term. So the only solution is to continue supporting Ukraine and remain united for that purpose. Because our core values are at stake."

Russia to carry on voluntary oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until yearend

Russia will continue additional voluntary oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until 2023 end, reported Russian news agency TASS.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday said that the export cut of oil and oil products which came into effect in September and October 2023 will continue until late December 2023.

Russia will continue additional voluntary oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until the end of the current year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Russia will continue additional voluntary decrease of supplies of its oil and oil products to global markets by 300,000 barrels a day, which came into effect in September and October 2023, until late December 2023," he said.

Novak further stressed that a market analysis will be conducted next month to decide whether oil production cuts will be continued or increased, according to TASS.

This measure supplements the voluntary oil production cuts by 500,000 barrels a day that was announced by Russia in April 2023 and will stay in place until late December 2024.

Novak said that additional cuts are used to enhance the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ measures to maintain stability and balance in oil markets, TASS reported.

Russia initially began to voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day from February's average back in March.

Moreover, the term of production cuts was extended several times during the year.

According to TASS, following the June 4 OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, production cuts were extended until late 2024.

Adding to that, Russia decided to reduce oil exports to global markets by an additional 500,000 barrels a day in August and began to reduce exports by 300,000 barrels a day in September, following the decision to extend the measure until the end of the year, TASS reported.

More than 200 people have been arrested for the unrest in Dagestan

More than 200 people have been arrested over the riots at the airport in the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala, Russian authorities said, quoted by the Interfas news agency on Monday.

"The police detained 201 citizens for violations of public order, administrative materials were drawn up for 155 of them," reports the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasian Federal District.

204 vehicles in which the offenders traveled were identified.

On October 29, a crowd of several hundred men, some of them carrying Palestinian flags, stormed the international airport in the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala, seeking a showdown with passengers on a plane that had made a stopover en route from Tel Aviv to Moscow. They managed to break into the security area of the airport and then onto the runway, but the passengers were quickly put on the plane and there was no violence against them.

After the incident, Israel advised its citizens not to travel to the North Caucasus due to increased anti-Semitism.

"82 offenders were brought in for disobeying a lawful order of a police officer. 107 citizens were brought in for petty hooliganism under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Violations of the Russian Federation, another 17 were brought in for violating the established order for organizing and holding rallies," the message says.

"All, without exception, participants in mass riots will be identified and held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the local police emphasized.

The investigation found preliminary damage caused to the airport by rioters in the amount of about 285 million rubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called emergency services after the incident, making it clear that such acts against civilians were not a way to show support for the Palestinian population. He blamed the West for the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East and said that Western services from the territory of Ukraine had caused the unrest in Dagestan.

