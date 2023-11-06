Israel Defense Forces eliminates Hamas security chief Jamal Musa

Overnight, IDF ground forces took control of a Hamas outpost in Gaza. The IDF said that in this outpost, the terrorist organization Hamas had observation posts, training complexes for terrorist operatives, as well as terror tunnels.

The IDF reported that in this operation, several terrorists were eliminated.

Also, the IDF reported that an airstrike eliminated more commanders of Hamas. Among them was Jamal Musa, who is responsible for special security in the terrorist organization.

In 1993 Jamal Musa carried out a shooting attack against IDF forces who were on patrol in the territory of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said several Hamas commanders at the field level in the battalions where its forces are fighting were also eliminated.

/ANI