Radev vs. Denkov: Dispute Over State Security Chief Continues

President Rumen Radev recently voiced fresh criticism of the Prime Minister during a round table discussion centered on exploring the potential for modernizing the Bulgarian Army through the adoption of accessible innovative technologies. His remarks pertained to the proposed early release of Plamen Tonchev, the chairman of the State Agency National Security (SANS).

President Radev underscored that the true motives for Tonchev's release had been apparent for some time. These motives had become evident from a recording that surfaced and seemed to revolve around asserting control over the intelligence services. Radev emphasized that an authority's strength should emanate from its commitment to the rule of law rather than positioning itself above it. In reference to the Prime Minister's statements on the matter, he pointed out that the SANS law clearly delineates the grounds for the dismissal of the SANS chairman, with a lack of trust on the Prime Minister's part not among them. President Radev drew attention to the fact that by the Prime Minister's logic, the government itself should resign promptly, given that the vast majority of Bulgarians express distrust in its actions.

Radev observed, "They don't trust each other either, but they held each other tightly for the sake of survival." President Radev seemed to suggest that the Prime Minister's assertions might stem from a motivation to remove Tonchev not for violating the law but for adhering to it. He called for the government to redirect its focus to the Deputy Minister of e-Government, whom he accused of undermining the electoral process. President Radev categorically rejected the idea that SANS should suppress legitimate social demands and protests, insisting that the agency should provide objective information, regardless of whether it aligns with the government's preferences.

President Radev further expressed concern over some aspects of the Prime Minister's statements, notably the expectation that the chairman of SANS should have advance knowledge of protests by energy workers. He characterized this as a misunderstanding of SANS's role, emphasizing that the agency should not be used to suppress legitimate social demands and protests.

In the context of SANS's role, President Radev pointed out the inconsistency in the public's response to information provided by the agency. When SANS presents information about Russian spies, it is unquestioningly accepted as the truth. However, when SANS provides information that may not align with the government's interests, it is met with hysteria. President Radev called for consistency in standards and urged that objectivity be maintained in all instances.

Reflecting on election day, President Radev expressed gratitude to the citizens who exercised their right to vote. He acknowledged the weighty responsibility of newly elected mayors to bring about positive changes in their communities. President Radev also highlighted the historically low voter turnout, which has raised questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Furthermore, he characterized the elections as a significant signal to the political class and party democracy in Bulgaria, as it saw a substantial portion of the population disengaging from the electoral process.