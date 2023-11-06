The Vote in Sofia: 19 Districts Won by WCC-DB, 3 Remain for GERB-SDS
The 21 Sofia districts elected their mayors in the second round of the local elections.
Only "Sredets" and "Triaditsa" chose them in the first round last Sunday.
Already 99.78% of the sectional protocols have been submitted to the Regional Electoral Commission, and this is what the data from them show:
"Krasno Selo"
Tsveta Nikolova, WCC-DB - 56%
Rumen Rusev, GERB-SDS - 27%
"Lyulin"
Georgi Todorov, WCC-DB - 52%
Milko Mladenov, GERB-SDS - 32%
"Studentski Grand"
Petko Goranov, initiative committee - 50%
Eney Enchev, WCC-DB - 42%
"Podyuane"
Christian Hristov, WCC-DB - 50%
Petar Mitev, GERB-SDS - 33%
"Triaditsa"
Dimitar Bozhilov from WCC-DB – elected in the first round.
"Serdica"
Momchil Daskalov, WCC-DB - 47%
Todor Krastev, GERB-SDS - 40%
"Lozenets"
Konstantin Pavlov, WCC-DB - 57%
Angelina Toteva, GERB-SDS - 30%
"Mladost"
Ivaylo Kukurkin, WCC-DB - 57%
Julian Peychev, GERB-SDS - 25%
"Pancharevo"
Evgenia Alexieva, GERB-SDS - 61%
Nikolay Gyurov, initiative committee - 32%
"Kremikovtsi"
Lilia Donkova, WCC-DB - 50%
Boris Petrov, GERB-SDS - 44%
"Vazrazhdane"
Stanislav Iliev, WCC-DB - 55%
Savina Savova, GERB-SDS - 32%
"Ovcha Kupel"
Angel Stefanov, WCC-DB - 52%
Borislav Todorov, GERB-SDS - 31%
"Oborishte"
Georgi Kuzmov, WCC-DB - 63%
Joanna Dragneva, GERB-SDS - 23%
"Krasna Polyana"
Dimitar Petrov, WCC-DB - 56%
Ivan Chakarov, GERB-SDS - 30%
"Vitosha"
Zarko Klinkov, WCC-DB - 48%
Teodor Petkov, GERB-SDS - 40%
"Bankya"
Rangel Markov, GERB-SDS - 53%
Anton Brankov, "Revival" - 35%
"Sredets"
Traicho Traikov from WCC-DB – elected in the first round
"Slatina"
Georgi Iliev, WCC-DB - 64%
Borislav Borisov, GERB-SDS - 23%
"Nadezhda"
Dimitar Dimov, GERB-SDS - 45%
Rumen Dimitrov, WCC-DB - 41%
"Ilinden"
Emil Branchevsky, WCC-DB - 46%
Ivan Bozhilov, GERB-SDS - 40%
"Izgrev"
Delyan Georgiev, WCC-DB - 63%
Diyan Stamatov, GERB-SDS - 25%
"Iskar"
Yasen Rusev, WCC-DB - 53%
Ivaylo Tsekov, GERB-SDS - 31%
"Vrabnitsa"
Rumen Kostadinov, WCC-DB - 48%
Mladen Mladenov, GERB-SDS - 36%
"Novi Iskar"
Vladislav Vladimirov, initiative committee - 50%
Daniela Raicheva, GERB-SDS - 45%
