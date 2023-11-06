The Vote in Sofia: 19 Districts Won by WCC-DB, 3 Remain for GERB-SDS

The 21 Sofia districts elected their mayors in the second round of the local elections.

Only "Sredets" and "Triaditsa" chose them in the first round last Sunday.

Already 99.78% of the sectional protocols have been submitted to the Regional Electoral Commission, and this is what the data from them show:

"Krasno Selo"

Tsveta Nikolova, WCC-DB - 56%

Rumen Rusev, GERB-SDS - 27%

"Lyulin"

Georgi Todorov, WCC-DB - 52%

Milko Mladenov, GERB-SDS - 32%

"Studentski Grand"

Petko Goranov, initiative committee - 50%

Eney Enchev, WCC-DB - 42%

"Podyuane"

Christian Hristov, WCC-DB - 50%

Petar Mitev, GERB-SDS - 33%

"Triaditsa"

Dimitar Bozhilov from WCC-DB – elected in the first round.

"Serdica"

Momchil Daskalov, WCC-DB - 47%

Todor Krastev, GERB-SDS - 40%

"Lozenets"

Konstantin Pavlov, WCC-DB - 57%

Angelina Toteva, GERB-SDS - 30%

"Mladost"

Ivaylo Kukurkin, WCC-DB - 57%

Julian Peychev, GERB-SDS - 25%

"Pancharevo"

Evgenia Alexieva, GERB-SDS - 61%

Nikolay Gyurov, initiative committee - 32%

"Kremikovtsi"

Lilia Donkova, WCC-DB - 50%

Boris Petrov, GERB-SDS - 44%

"Vazrazhdane"

Stanislav Iliev, WCC-DB - 55%

Savina Savova, GERB-SDS - 32%

"Ovcha Kupel"

Angel Stefanov, WCC-DB - 52%

Borislav Todorov, GERB-SDS - 31%

"Oborishte"

Georgi Kuzmov, WCC-DB - 63%

Joanna Dragneva, GERB-SDS - 23%

"Krasna Polyana"

Dimitar Petrov, WCC-DB - 56%

Ivan Chakarov, GERB-SDS - 30%

"Vitosha"

Zarko Klinkov, WCC-DB - 48%

Teodor Petkov, GERB-SDS - 40%

"Bankya"

Rangel Markov, GERB-SDS - 53%

Anton Brankov, "Revival" - 35%

"Sredets"

Traicho Traikov from WCC-DB – elected in the first round

"Slatina"

Georgi Iliev, WCC-DB - 64%

Borislav Borisov, GERB-SDS - 23%

"Nadezhda"

Dimitar Dimov, GERB-SDS - 45%

Rumen Dimitrov, WCC-DB - 41%

"Ilinden"

Emil Branchevsky, WCC-DB - 46%

Ivan Bozhilov, GERB-SDS - 40%

"Izgrev"

Delyan Georgiev, WCC-DB - 63%

Diyan Stamatov, GERB-SDS - 25%

"Iskar"

Yasen Rusev, WCC-DB - 53%

Ivaylo Tsekov, GERB-SDS - 31%

"Vrabnitsa"

Rumen Kostadinov, WCC-DB - 48%

Mladen Mladenov, GERB-SDS - 36%

"Novi Iskar"

Vladislav Vladimirov, initiative committee - 50%

Daniela Raicheva, GERB-SDS - 45%