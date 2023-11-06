Runoffs in Bulgaria: GERB takes 7 Cities, WCC-DB - 4, BSP - 2

The allocation of mayoral seats with 100% processed results indicates that GERB will govern 7 of the 16 cities that failed to elect a mayor in the first round of the local elections in Bulgaria. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) takes 4, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - 2. Silistra will be governed by an independent mayor.

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" won Blagoevgrad, where the mayor will be Metodi Baikushev, with 50.21%.

Varna will be governed by Blagomir Kotsev, who takes 53.6% of the votes.

In Pazardzhik, the mayor will be Petar Kulenski, who won with 53.94%.

Vasil Terziev won in Sofia, but so far 99.78% of the ballots have been counted.

SDS (NDSV-New Times) takes Vidin. Tsvetan Tsenkov will be the mayor there - 57.28%.

GERB will rule in Veliko Tarnovo. Daniel Panov won the runoff with 53.20%.

Tanya Hristova will govern Gabrovo for the fourth time. Her votes are 66.58%.

In Pleven, Boyko Borissov's party will govern through Valentin Hristov - 63.62%.

Kostadin Dimitrov won in Plovdiv with 54.15% of the votes.

Stefan Radev is the next mayor of Sliven - he takes 59.33% of the people's vote.

With a lead of just over one percent, Nikolay Melemov won in Smolyan - 48.63%.

In the next 4 years, Haskovo will be managed by Stanislav Dechev - 60.37%.

MK DBG (DBG, TISP, NDSV, SSD, GN and VMRO-BND) won Dobrich, where Yordan Yordanov will be the mayor, with 50.72%.

The "Greens" party broke the monopoly of the previous mayor Petar Paunov in Kyustendil. The city will be governed for the next 4 years by Ognyan Atanasov, who won with 68.63%.

"There Is Such a People" (Bulgarian Rise) wins in Lovech. At the head of the city stands Strazimir Petkov with 51.76%.

In Razgrad, Dobrin Dobrev won with 54%.

BSP For Bulgaria takes Ruse, where Pencho Milkov won with 63%.

Hristo Hristov won in Shumen with 71.38% of the votes.

Independent Alexander Sabanov won 56.21% of the votes and will rule Silistra.

