COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 56 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

56 persons were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. All new cases were detected by rapid antigen tests. 62.50% of them were proven in persons who were not vaccinated.

416 are the total number of tests carried out in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 6 of them are PCR, and 410 are antigenic. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 3; Varna – 5; Gabrovo – 3; Dobrich – 4; Lovech – 3; Pillowcase – 2; Pleven – 1; Plovdiv – 2; Rousse – 2; Sofia region – 2; Sofia city – 24; Targovishte – 2; Haskovo – 1; Yambol – 2.

At the moment, a total of 1,324,632 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. 5,467 of them are active. 1,280,604 are the total cured persons. 15 of them were registered in the past 24 hours.

There are 496 patients with proven coronavirus infection admitted to hospital care facilities. Of these, 36 are in intensive care units or clinics. There are 11 persons newly admitted to the hospital. Of them, 72.73% have not been vaccinated.

The total number of doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 administered in the country so far is 4,704,254. Of these, 63 were administered during the past 24 hours.

The national information system shows that there are a total of 26,702 medical workers diagnosed with the coronavirus in Bulgaria. No new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

38,561 are the deceased persons in whom the coronavirus infection was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.