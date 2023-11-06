BSP Leader: GERB's Era Ending as Election Model Breaks

In the wake of the recent local elections in Bulgaria, Kornelia Ninova, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has announced her party's performance as the second major political force in the country. Ninova's statement came alongside the declaration that GERB, the party led by Boyko Borissov, was the most substantial loser in these elections, suggesting that the established political model in the country might be showing signs of strain.

Ninova emphasized the beginning of what she referred to as a "United Against GERB" movement, suggesting that the elections' results demonstrate growing momentum in uniting various political forces against the GERB party. The BSP leader highlighted the importance of this development and indicated that it signifies the commencement of a broader change in Bulgaria's political dynamics. She pointed out that there is still much work to be done in this direction, indicating that this might only be the initial phase of a larger transformation within the Bulgarian political landscape.

With visible satisfaction, Kornelia Ninova shared that the BSP had significantly improved its performance compared to the previous local elections in 2019. The party managed to secure 71 mayors, an increase from the 57 mayors it had previously held. This indicates a notable gain in the party's influence at the local level and might have broader implications for the country's political scene.

Moreover, Ninova reported specific victories in the regional centers of Shumen, Razgrad, Ruse, and Silistra, demonstrating the party's expanding influence across the country. While she didn't offer immediate comments on the results from the capital, Sofia, she did express optimism and mentioned that the party would comment once the final results were available.

Kornelia Ninova also commended the efforts of Vanya Grigorova, a candidate from the Bulgarian Socialist Party who ran a spirited and dynamic campaign. Grigorova's campaign resonated with voters, creating a sense of anticipation around the final results and potential political implications.

When questioned about the tension within the ruling coalition, Ninova took a firm stance, asserting that it was the responsibility of the coalition's members to manage their affairs. However, she revealed the BSP's intentions to introduce a vote of no confidence for national security during the early days of the upcoming parliamentary session.