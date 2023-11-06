Borissov Accuses 'Vazrazhdane' and 'WCC-DB' of Election Shenanigans

Boyko Borissov, the prominent leader of the Bulgarian political party GERB, has recently voiced his criticism of the "alleged" alliance between the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) party and "Vazrazhdane" in the local elections.

While reflecting on the local election results, Borissov shared his concerns during a public appearance in Plovdiv. He stated that he had encouraged members of his party to vote for Vasil Terziev. It was revealed that nearly half of the GERB supporters in Sofia cast their ballots in favor of Terziev. Although the other half supported him, Borissov acknowledged that the situation had contributed to Terziev's current lead, albeit a slight one.

In Borissov's interpretation of the election results, he claimed that WCC-DB, "Vazrazhdane," and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) were supporting "Putin and Russia." This allegation raised eyebrows within the political landscape, highlighting the deep-seated ideological differences among these parties.

The contentious issue of alleged coordinated voting emerged in various locations, fueling the notion of paid votes. Borissov specifically pointed out Varna, where he alleged that organized groups had been involved in manipulated voting.

Borissov also touched upon the declining voter turnout in recent elections. He attributed this phenomenon to the growing public discontent with political hypocrisy and questionable practices. The people, he claimed, were no longer willing to tolerate such behavior.

Additionally, Borissov addressed concerns related to the president's appointment of the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). He revealed that the request to replace the SANS head had not been agreed upon with WCC-DB, signaling potential discrepancies within the alliance.

He emphasized the need for clarity and collaboration within the party and urged other political forces to make their positions and intentions clear.