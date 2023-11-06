Hekimyan Voters Chose Grigorova in Sofia

Data from the "Alpha Research" agency reveals the voting patterns of Anton Hekimyan's first-round supporters in the Sofia mayoral election runoff. The majority have shifted their support to Vanya Grigorova, the left-wing candidate. Approximately 46% of Hekimyan's voters from the initial round cast their ballots for Grigorova, while 38% favored "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia" candidate Vasil Terziev. About 16% of GERB candidate voters abstained from supporting either candidate.

This voting trend raises curiosity, as it was uncertain whether GERB sympathizers would back Terziev or Grigorova. The party leader, Boyko Borissov, gave mixed signals during the week, with his recent call to support Vasil Terziev on the campaign's closing day.

The data also reveals strong support for Grigorova among voters of "Vazrazhdane" candidate Deyan Nikolov, with 84% of them shifting their votes to her. Only 9% backed Terziev, and 7% chose not to support any candidate. Nikolov secured 7.76% of the votes in the first round.

In Varna, the votes that originally went to "Vazrazhdane" candidate Kosta Stoyanov mainly shifted towards Blagomir Kotsev (48%) and Ivan Portnich (34%), with the rest opting for neither candidate.

In Plovdiv, the votes of the third-place candidate, Slavcho Atanasov, who publicly endorsed the GERB candidate, primarily moved to Kostadin Dimitrov (53%) and Ivaylo Staribratov (33%), while 14% refrained from supporting any candidate.