Results by Regions in Bulgaria: 1.5% Difference in Sofia, 18 Cities Now have a Mayor
See results by regions as of 7:00 a.m. on November 6 with nearly 100% of counted protocols:
Metodi Baikushev (WCC-DB) won with 50.21% over the previous mayor Ilko Stoyanov (independent), who won 47.24% support. The data is for 100% processed protocols in the Regional Election Committee (REC).
With 100% processed protocols, Blagomir Kotsev (WCC-DB) won the elections in Varna with 53.06%. The current mayor, Ivan Portnich (GERB), scored 41.52%.
VELIKO TARNOVO
Daniel Panov won the elections in Veliko Tarnovo with 100% processed protocols. Panov gathers 53.20% support, and Yordan Terziyski from WCC-DB - 42.30%.
VIDIN
Tsvetan Tsenkov wins with 57.28% with 100% processed protocols in Vidin. Alexander Mateev from GERB has a result of 39.92%.
GABROVO
Tanya Hristova from GERB won the elections in Gabrovo with 100% processed protocols. Hristova collects 66.58%, and "Vazrazhdane" candidate Daniel Petrov - 28.86%.
DOBRICH
With 100% processed protocols, Yordan Yordanov (local coalition DBG) wins with a score of 50.72% against Krasimir Nikolov (GERB), who wins 45.04%.
KYUSTENDIL
Ognyan Atanasov from the Green Party won in Kyustendil with 68.63% against Petar Paunov, nominated by a local coalition, who collected 29.61%. Data is from 100% processed protocols in REC.
LOVECH
Stracimir Petkov from "There is Such A People" wins in Lovech with 100% processed protocols. Petkov collected 51.76% of the votes, and Valentina Nedyalkova from GERB - 45.60%.
PAZARDZHIK
With 100% processed protocols, Pazardzhik has a new mayor. Petar Kulenski from WCC-DB collects 53.94%, and the previous mayor Todor Popov ("Novoto Vreme") - 43.95%.
PLEVEN
Valentin Hristov from GERB wins the battle in Pleven, 100% processed protocols show. Hristov gathers 63.62% support, and Georgi Spartanski, nominated by an Initiative Committee - 33.51%.
Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB won the battle in Plovdiv with 54.15%, and PP-DB candidate Ivaylo Staribratov gathered 41.68% support. Results are for 100% processed protocols.
RAZGRAD
With 100% processed protocols, Dobrin Dobrev, nominated by an Initiavie Committee, wins the vote in Razgrad with 54% against Miroslav Gruncharov (WCC-DB), who collects 42.98%.
Pencho Milkov from BSP convincingly won the elections in Ruse with 100% processed protocols. Milkov has 63% support, while GERB candidate Ivan Ivanov - 31.58%.
SILISTRA
With 100% processed protocols, the independent candidate Alexander Sabanov won the mayor's seat in Silistra with 56.21% of the votes. Ivelin Ivanov from GERB collects 41.27%.
SLIVEN
Stefan Radev (GERB) won the elections in Sliven with 59.33%, according to the data from 100% processed protocols. Plamen Stoyanov from "Direct Democracy" gathers 37.89% support.
SMOLYAN
Nikolay Melemov from GERB won the elections in Smolyan with 100% processed protocols. Memelov won 48.63%, and the candidate of the Movement "Our City" Stefan Sabrutev - 47.47%. The difference between the two is 149 votes, or just over one percent.
With over 99.78% processed protocols, Vasil Terziev (WCC-DB-Save Sofia) wins 48.17%, and Vanya Grigorova ("BSP for Bulgaria") - 46.92%. A large number of Sofia residents voted "I do not support anyone" - 4.92%.
HASKOVO
With 100% processed protocols, Stanislav Dechev from GERB wins with 60.37%, and the independent candidate Nikolay Stavrev collects 37.37% support.
SHUMEN
Hristo Hristov is the new mayor of Shumen with 100% processed protocols. Hristov won 71.38%, and Georgi Kolev from GERB - 25.88%.
