GERB Officially Lost Varna: Blagomir Kotsev is the New Mayor
With 100% processed protocols in the Regional Section Committee at 06:00 a.m. at the runoff in Bulgaria's sea capita, Varna, the mayoral seat was won by Blagomir Kotsev from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, for whom 45,395 people (53.06%) voted.
GERB candidate and current mayor Ivan Portnich came second with nearly 10,000 less votes, winning 41.52% of the vote.
The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by exactly 4,639, which is 5.42%.
