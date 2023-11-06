GERB Officially Lost Varna: Blagomir Kotsev is the New Mayor

With 100% processed protocols in the Regional Section Committee at 06:00 a.m. at the runoff in Bulgaria's sea capita, Varna, the mayoral seat was won by Blagomir Kotsev from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, for whom 45,395 people (53.06%) voted.

GERB candidate and current mayor Ivan Portnich came second with nearly 10,000 less votes, winning 41.52% of the vote.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by exactly 4,639, which is 5.42%.

