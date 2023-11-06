Red Glow Colored the Bulgarian Sky

Bulgaria witnesses an unusual red glow. According to some, it is the Aurora Borealis, which causes multicolored lights to dance in the sky.

Photos are "raining" from all over the country. The phenomenal optical phenomenon was also visible in neighboring countries.

Citizens observed the light show in Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Shumen, Haskovo, Kazanlak, Chepelare, Targovishte and other cities in the country. In comments under posts on social networks, Sofia residents complained that they had not seen the northern lights.

Physicists claim that the glow is not the Aurora Borealis. The red color is from oxygen, which is otherwise in less concentration in the air, but because of the wavelength, when solar activity is higher, it interacts more with solar activity.

The Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, is an incredibly beautiful natural phenomenon that is traditionally seen in the sky above the Earth's polar regions. It is an optical phenomenon formed as a result of the interaction of charged particles from the solar wind with the magnetosphere, as a result of which a light spectacle is observed in the sky. The collision of charged particles and gases in the atmosphere is what causes the light dance, which is actually the result of the release of photon energy.