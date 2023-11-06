Metodi Baikushev Wins in Blagoevgrad with 100% Processed Protocols

Politics | November 6, 2023, Monday // 07:56
Metodi Baikushev is the new mayor of Blagoevgrad, according to data with 100% processed protocols in the Regional Central Committee.

  • Metodi Baikushev - WCC-DB - 50.21%
  • Ilko Stoyanov - initiative committee - 47.24%
  • I support no one - 2.56%

Voter turnout is lower compared to the first round.

There are only 7 reports of election violations.

