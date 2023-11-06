With 100% Processed Protocols in Plovdiv: Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB Wins the Vote

Politics | November 6, 2023, Monday // 07:53
Bulgaria: With 100% Processed Protocols in Plovdiv: Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB Wins the Vote

With 100% processed protocols in Plovdiv, Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB won the elections ahead of Ivaylo Staribratov from WCC-DB.

  • Kostadin Dimitrov (GERB) - 54.15%
  • Ivaylo Staribratov - WCC-DB - 41.68%
  • I support no one - 4.17%

The election day passed peacefully, without violations, only 3 of the machines malfunctioned, and voting was done with paper ballots.

Voter turnout in Plovdiv is record low - 24.5%.

In the districts "Central", "South" and "Trakia" the candidate of GERB wins, the districts "West" and "North" are for WCC-DB.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitrov, GERB, runoff, Plovdiv
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria