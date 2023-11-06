With 100% Processed Protocols in Plovdiv: Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB Wins the Vote
With 100% processed protocols in Plovdiv, Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB won the elections ahead of Ivaylo Staribratov from WCC-DB.
- Kostadin Dimitrov (GERB) - 54.15%
- Ivaylo Staribratov - WCC-DB - 41.68%
- I support no one - 4.17%
The election day passed peacefully, without violations, only 3 of the machines malfunctioned, and voting was done with paper ballots.
Voter turnout in Plovdiv is record low - 24.5%.
In the districts "Central", "South" and "Trakia" the candidate of GERB wins, the districts "West" and "North" are for WCC-DB.
