The Mayor of Ruse, Pencho Milkov, Won the Runoff

The current mayor of Ruse Pencho Milkov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) won 60.5% of the votes in yesterday's runoff, and his rival Ivan Ivanov from GERB-SDS got 33%, according to the exit poll of the Trend Research Center.

"I don't have data on voter turnout, it was low in the first round. I think people are tired of so many elections in the last four years and they want us to work...I can't wait to come back and continue...I'm satisfied with the result because it's higher than that of the previous elections", commented Pencho Milkov.