Weather in Bulgaria: The New Week Starts Sunny

Clouds will break and reduce today to mostly sunny weather. It will blow moderately, in Eastern Bulgaria - a temporarily strong wind from the west-northwest, but after noon it will weaken, and in the evening in Western Bulgaria it will subside. The minimum temperatures will be between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius, and the maximum between 19 and 24 degrees, in Sofia - around 19 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, but it will weaken by the evening. Maximum temperatures will be 21 - 23 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny but windy over the mountains. A moderate and strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, which will weaken after noon. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 13, at 2000 meters - about 7 degrees.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly sunny. In the morning it will be mostly quiet and visibility will be reduced in places in the lowlands. A weak southerly wind will blow during the day.

On the night of Wednesday and on Wednesday from west to east, the cloudiness will increase, there will be precipitation, in more places and with more significant amounts - in Northern and Western Bulgaria. As the wind shifts and strengthens from the northwest, cold air will move in and temperatures will drop.

On Thursday, the clouds from the west will quickly break and decrease. Before noon, it will still be significant over eastern areas, with showers. The wind will die down. The temperatures will be close to the usual for mid-November, the minimum between 5 and 10 degrees, and the maximum - between 11 and 16 degrees.