Neck-and-Neck Mayoral Race: Terziev Leads Grigorova by a Hair with 99,78% Protocols Counted

Politics | November 6, 2023, Monday // 07:40
Bulgaria: Neck-and-Neck Mayoral Race: Terziev Leads Grigorova by a Hair with 99,78% Protocols Counted

With 99.78% of the Sectional Electoral Commission protocols processed in Sofia's mayoral race, Vasil Terziev, the candidate of WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia, is in the lead with 48.17% of the votes. His closest competitor, Vanya Grigorova from "BSP FOR BULGARIA," follows closely with 46.92% support.

Vasil Terziev has garnered 174,321 votes, while Vanya Grigorova received 169,785, with a narrow margin of 4,536 votes separating the two candidates. A significant 4.92% of voters chose to abstain by voting "I do not support anyone."

Additionally, with the vast majority of protocols processed, the WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia coalition secured victories in 19 of Sofia's districts, with two of them already decided in the first round a week ago in the "Triaditsa" and "Sredets" districts. The GERB - SDS coalition managed to win three districts: "Nadezhda," Pancharevo, and Bankya. Independent candidates, Petko Goranov and Vladislav Vladimirov, emerged victorious in the "Studentski" and Novi Iskar districts, respectively.

The mayoral race in Sofia remains a closely watched and highly competitive election, with the final results hinging on the remaining unprocessed protocols.

