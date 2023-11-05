Kotsev takes the lead over Portnih in Varna, and PP-DB also secures Blagoevgrad, where Baykushev is Leading

It is highly likely that Varna will have a new mayor, and that person is likely to be Blagomir Kotsеv (pictured). Data from polling agencies currently give Kotsеv, supported by PP-DB, a slight lead over Ivan Portnih. However, the outcome remains uncertain as Blagomir Kotsеv is ahead by only around 4%. This marks a turnaround from the first round when Portnih from GERB had about a 5% lead.

A contested battle is also underway in Blagoevgrad between the incumbent mayor, Ilko Stoyanov, supported by GERB, and Methodi Baykushev from PP-DB. According to various agencies, the winner there is only ahead by a margin of 1-2%.

GERB is likely to win the runoff election in Pleven, one of Boyko Borisov's key battlegrounds. His party has been experiencing consistent losses in recent votes.

Daniel Panov from GERB appears to have secured another term as the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo. According to preliminary data, he is leading by around 10% against the PP-DB candidate, Yordan Terziyski.

Pencho Milkov from BSP is expected to retain his position as the mayor of Ruse. He has won with a significant margin against his opponent, Ivan Ivanov.