Sofia has Elected its New Mayor! Vasil Terziev Emerged Victorious over Vanya Grigorova

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 5, 2023, Sunday // 20:06
Bulgaria: Sofia has Elected its New Mayor! Vasil Terziev Emerged Victorious over Vanya Grigorova wikipedia

Sofia has elected its new mayor. The entrepreneur Vasil Terziev, nominated by the coalition PP-DB and "Save Sofia," emerged victorious in today's runoff election. Terziev secured a significant lead over Vanya Grigorova, who had the support of the BSP and Levitsa.

According to data from polling agencies and exit polls, the new mayor received approximately 52% of the votes in the second round, while Grigorova garnered around 43%. A substantial number of voters chose the "I do not support anyone" option.

