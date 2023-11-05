CEC: Voter Turnout in Bulgaria is 26.40%.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has reported that the election day has been proceeding normally as of 5:00 PM. There have been 18 complaints and 27 reports related to various irregularities so far, with the majority of them being addressed to the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs).

Rositsa Mateva, the Deputy Chair of CEC, mentioned that one report regarding vote buying was sent directly to CEC and has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for investigation.

CEC has approved the suspension of machine voting in 47 sections across the country, including 10 in the capital city.

As of 4:00 PM, the voter turnout for the entire country stood at 26.40%. The lowest turnout was in Ruse, with only 15.77%, while the highest was in Roman with 77.94%. Other major cities had the following turnouts: Varna - 20.28%, Plovdiv - 17.25%, and Sofia - 23.72%.

Reports continue to emerge about issues with the placement of stamps on machine-printed ballots. Rositsa Mateva called on the Regional Electoral Commissions to follow the methodological guidelines provided by CEC and correctly place the stamps.