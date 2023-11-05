Boyko Borisov Votes with a Paper Ballot: Is there a Functioning Machine, or Have They Run Out?

Boyko Borisov chose to cast his vote with a paper ballot in Bankya today.

"Is there a functioning machine, or are there none left?" Borisov jokingly asked the members of the Electoral Commission upon entering. He then emphasized that, given the recent events in Sofia and Varna, he preferred to vote with a paper ballot.

"I hear they've made such offers here in Bankya. We know each other, and I don't give credit to those with questionable morals. I see that the machines are mainly malfunctioning in Sofia and Varna because that's how the scheme works. I have fulfilled my promise. It's such a principled approach—coalitions involving PP-DB nationwide. Let them see who they are dealing with, and don't say later that Radev is bad. I explicitly warn them since I know what they are up to at the moment. I wish everyone success," said Borisov.

"I find it strange that those who talk about voter turnout—what do they expect when they raised their fists three years ago," Borisov continued.

He called for support for PP-DB since they are in a coalition. "We will see who supported whom and how this structure functions in the country," he added.

Nothing has changed. I keep my word. For me, the Sofia elections ended last Sunday," he stated.

When asked if the head of DANS (State Agency for National Security) should be replaced, he replied: "Why? For what reason? There should have been an immediate replacement of the Deputy Prime Minister who walked around with a phone and took pictures of both codes. Oh, they told me if the machines break down and someone has both codes, someone can manipulate the machines. I saw Denkov doing that, and I didn't want to look as comical as him," he added.