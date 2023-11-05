Silistra Region Declares State of Emergency as Tornado Strikes, Leaving Multiple Areas without Electricity and Internet Access

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 5, 2023, Sunday // 11:12
Bulgaria: Silistra Region Declares State of Emergency as Tornado Strikes, Leaving Multiple Areas without Electricity and Internet Access mhouy from Pixabay

A state of emergency has been declared in multiple communities within the Silistra region, leaving a significant portion of them without access to electricity and the internet. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the passage of a tornado through the villages of Dolets, Prohlada, Kolober, and Sekulovo, resulting in severe damage to numerous roofs, fallen utility poles, and trees.

Residents of Dolets reported that the strong hurricane winds escalated into a tornado, causing significant damage such as shattered tiles, roofs, and downed trees and power lines throughout the area.

The local electricity distribution company has reported that over 80 settlements in Northeastern Bulgaria are experiencing power outages. This situation has raised concerns about potential secondary emergencies.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria