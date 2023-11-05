Silistra Region Declares State of Emergency as Tornado Strikes, Leaving Multiple Areas without Electricity and Internet Access

A state of emergency has been declared in multiple communities within the Silistra region, leaving a significant portion of them without access to electricity and the internet. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the passage of a tornado through the villages of Dolets, Prohlada, Kolober, and Sekulovo, resulting in severe damage to numerous roofs, fallen utility poles, and trees.

Residents of Dolets reported that the strong hurricane winds escalated into a tornado, causing significant damage such as shattered tiles, roofs, and downed trees and power lines throughout the area.

The local electricity distribution company has reported that over 80 settlements in Northeastern Bulgaria are experiencing power outages. This situation has raised concerns about potential secondary emergencies.