Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov Votes by Machine, Acknowledges Voting Issues and Promises Restoration of Trust

 

"Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Nikolay Denkov, made his second attempt to vote using a machine during the second round of elections at the capital's 6th Special school. His previous endeavor was marred by a machine malfunction just before he could cast his vote, and it failed to issue a receipt.

The underlying issue was traced back to a paper error in the voting machines. Despite prior warnings from Smartmatic, the software provider, and Ciela Norma, responsible for machine delivery and maintenance, the Central Electoral Commission had ordered the wrong paper. Ciela Norma's official letter to the media revealed this.

The challenges experienced in this election underscore the need for better institutional coordination. Prime Minister Denkov stressed the importance of rebuilding public trust in the voting machine process once the election concludes and emphasized the significance of voter turnout.

When asked why he didn't request the resignation of the Minister of e-Government, he explained that during ongoing elections, institutions should remain stable and not disrupted.

Prime Minister Denkov is slated to visit Israel tomorrow, acknowledging the high tension in the region. He underscored the importance of considering the Israeli perspective and providing humanitarian support during this critical time."

Quoting Prime Minister Denkov, "The problems we see are the result of the coordination of the institutions. After the election is over, we need to discuss how we restore trust in the machine process. It is important that people come out to vote."

He also mentioned, "There are elections going on at the moment, MEU has commitments to them, and no one touches the institutions at such times."

