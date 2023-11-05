Loneliness Levels Soar in Autistic Community: What You Need to Know

New research challenges the misconception that autistic individuals avoid forming meaningful social bonds, highlighting that they experience loneliness more intensely than the general population.

Loneliness, which negatively impacts both physical and mental health, is up to four times more prevalent among autistic individuals. They also face greater physical and psychological repercussions from loneliness.

Sensory differences, while a unique aspect of autism, can create social barriers, making it more challenging for those with heightened sensory sensitivities to engage with others.

A recent study published in the journal Autism in Adulthood examined the experiences of autistic individuals, assessing the degree of misery associated with loneliness. It aimed to provide a qualitative perspective on loneliness among autistic adults.

Dr. Gemma Williams, a public health research officer and one of the authors, explained, "Our results suggest that sensory differences are linked to heightened loneliness and associated mental health challenges in both autistic and non-autistic adults. This effect is amplified in autistic adults due to a higher prevalence of sensory processing differences."

The study also collected first-hand accounts from autistic adults, offering insights into their intense experiences of loneliness and dispelling stereotypes about their social motivation.

One participant emphasized the financial aspect of social interactions, stating, "The cost of transport in the city, it's really quite expensive and prohibitive for some people, especially if they are out of work or on zero-hour contracts."

Financial inequalities, limited employment opportunities, lack of support, and challenges in accessing benefits make autistic individuals particularly vulnerable during times of financial hardship.

The research confirms that loneliness is strongly linked to distress and poor mental health in both autistic and non-autistic adults. Furthermore, the sensory differences prevalent in the autistic community can contribute to increased isolation and loneliness.

One participant shared the difficulties in forming connections, stating, "Sometimes I have trouble having a conversation or being understood because I don't have the same thought process."

Another individual expressed their struggles in finding like-minded peers, saying, "I'm trying to reach out, I'm trying to find my people, but it all still feels a bit hopeless."

Given the prevalence of sensory differences in the autistic community, these unique sensory profiles, combined with other societal, social, and emotional factors, contribute to higher levels of loneliness and associated distress.

Dr. Williams stressed the need for a societal effort to create spaces that consider the sensory needs of all neurotypes, fostering meaningful and inclusive social interactions.