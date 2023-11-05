Bulgaria Ranks Among the World's Elite in Mini Football

Bulgaria's national mini football team has ascended to the global stage, securing a place among the world's top eight teams. This remarkable feat came to light as they reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

In a series of impressive victories, the Bulgarian squad triumphed over Montenegro and Japan in their initial tests, followed by a resounding 9-0 win against Oman. This stellar performance led to their recognition among the top 16 teams in the competition, leaving broken English hearts in their wake.

Ilian Gennadiev, one of the team's key players, shared a poignant personal story about his journey, reflecting on the memory of his father who passed away two and a half years ago. Gennadiev expressed his regret that his father could not witness their recent success at the European Championships in Kosice, emphasizing the profound influence of his father's passion for football and patriotism on his own life.

As Gennadiev now envisions recounting his accomplishments to his daughter, who recently celebrated her first birthday, he hopes she will take pride in his achievements.

Another player on the team, Lyubomir Genchev, son of the celebrated Boncho Genchev from Bulgaria's golden football generation, also celebrates his contributions to mini football success.

Beyond the personal stories and emotional journeys, sports journalists are left pondering a critical question in the wake of Bulgaria's triumph. Filip Drumchev, a prominent sports journalist, emphasized that Bulgaria has showcased its potential on the global stage, even surpassing England in the realm of mini football. This achievement raises hopes that Bulgaria can eventually become a European or world champion in this exhilarating sport.