Bulgaria: Fatal Storm Claims Two Lives in Shumen Region

Severe storms in Bulgaria resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals on Saturday. A 51-year-old man lost his life when a fallen wall crushed him during the storm in the village of Razvigorovo, Shumen region.

Additionally, a 67-year-old man from Veliki Preslav passed away while tending to his grazing animals, with two of them also perishing. It is suspected that he stepped on a downed electrical wire.

The authorities have cordoned off the site for investigation, and numerous reports of storm-related incidents, including blocked roads and power outages, were made to the police.

Bulgaria grappled with an extraordinary meteorological onslaught as torrential rains and stormy winds created havoc across the nation. The severe weather conditions led to power outages, streets turning into waterways, and a multitude of fallen trees.